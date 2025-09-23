Skip to Content
runo plum – “Halfway Up The Lawn”

11:01 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

Alexa Vicius

Last month runo plum announced her new album patching. The Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter has shared "Lemon Garland” and "Sickness" so far, and now she's back with "Halfway Up The Lawn."

"This song is about when you get broken up with and you aren’t on speaking terms with that person anymore," plum explains, continuing:

It makes you feel so insane, you want to scream, you’re checking socials, waiting for a text, desperately waiting for literally any sign of life. I imagine myself pathetically sitting outside of their house waiting for them to get home, but — nothing. The line “I don't wanna watch you turn green, but I will” is ultimately about accepting that they have moved on. We ended up using my demo guitar solo for this one, which is so funny because it's sort of a mess but it ended up fitting perfectly with the chaos in the theme.

Watch its accompanying video shot by David Milan Kelly below.

patching is out 11/14 via Winspear.

