Foxing Announce Indefinite Hiatus

Foxing are going on an indefinite hiatus. In 2023 the beloved emo band celebrated ten years of their debut full-length The Albatross, and last year they put out their fifth studio album Foxing. Now they're taking a break because "our relationship with music, each other, and our sense of self without the band has eroded."

"After 14 years as a band and 12 years of consistent touring, we've decided to take a hiatus from playing shows, writing or doing anything as Foxing," the statement, which they shared on their Patreon, reads. It continues: