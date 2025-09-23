Danny Brown Announces New Album Stardust: Hear “Starburst”

Hell yeah, new Danny Brown album, let's fucking go! Recently, there's been a lot of talk about Brown, a great underground rap veteran with furiously adventurous tastes, going all-in on glitchy, noisy hyperpop. In 2023, Brown teamed up with JPEGMAFIA to release the collaborative LP Scaring The Hoes and then released his own album Quaranta, both of which were incredible. Since then, Brown has collaborated with artists like Frost Children, Alice Longyu Gao, and 8485, and he also joined A. G. Cook at this year's Coachella. Now, all that experimentation is leading up to the release of Brown's new LP Stardust, which could well turn out to be incredible. Lead single "Starburst" is a great start.

Danny Brown recorded Stardust with a fascinating, elite team of collaborators, including Jane Remover, Frost Children, underscores, Quadeca, Femtanyl, JOHNNASCU, 8485, IssBrokie, Nnamdi, Ta Ukraika, and Zheani. Lead single "Starburst" showcases Brown on his fearless rock-star shit. Brown made this one with the Portuguese producer Holly, who previously worked on Brown's Quaranta title track. Frost Children's Angel Prost shows up at the end of the track and gets a co-writer credit. The beat is a hard, twisty, rave-adjacent thump that flirts with abrasiveness but mostly just sounds anthemic. Brown goes crazy over it, reverting to his old nasal-yammer flow and getting essential with utensils, choppin' 'em like Ginsu.

Starbust comes out in November. A few days after the LP arrives, Brown will head out on a month-long headlining tour, with underscores and Femtanyl opening. In the DEADHORSES-directed video for "Starburst," Brown shows off his extremely sick new glam-superhero look -- ripped as shit with no shirt on, weird boots, blonde dye-job like Wesley Snipes in Demolition Man. I like everything about this. Below, check out the "Starburst" video. the Stardust tracklist, and Brown's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Book Of Daniel" (Feat. Quadeca)

02 "Starburst"

03 "Copycats" (Feat. underscores)

04 "1999" (Feat. JOHNNASCU)

05 "Flowers" (Feat. 8485)

06 "Lift You Up"

07 "Green Light" (Feat. Frost Children)

08 "What You See" (Feat. Quadeca)

09 "Baby" (Feat. underscores)

10 "Whatever The Case" (Feat. IssBrokie)

11 "1L0v3myL1f3!" (Feat. Femtanyl)

12 "RIGHT FROM WRONG" (Feat. Nnamdi)

13 "The End" (Feat. Ta Ukrainka & Zheani)

14 "All4U" (Feat. Jane Remover)

TOUR DATES:

11/10 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live *

11/12 - Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

11/13 - Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron *

11/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

11/16 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

11/18 - Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater *

11/20 - Denver, CO @ The Ogden *

11/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex - Rockwell *

11/24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

11/28 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana *

11/29 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

12/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee *

12/05 - Austin, TX @ Emos *

12/06 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

12/07 - Dallas, TX @ Granada *

12/09 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade *

12/11 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall *

12/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *

12/14 - New York, NY @ Warsaw *

* with underscores & Femtanyl

Stardust is out 11/7 on Warp.