Cold Gawd – “Bomb Pop”

10:48 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

California shoegazers Cold Gawd impressed us with last year's album I'll Drown On This Earth. In July, they emerged with their first new music since then, a single called "Golden Postcard." That song came with a statement indicating it was for new lovers: "something that evokes the rush of a burgeoning relationship. It’s lustful, hopeful and consuming. Those feelings might be idealized but they’re nevertheless palpable." Today they're back with another new single, again with a romance-related inscription.

The new Cold Gawd song "Bomb Pop" is beautiful and direct, a shoegaze/grunge/indie-pop hybrid that ends up sounding like a goth Pains Of Being Pure At Heart with some Dinosaur Jr. sludge on the low end. The note on Bandcamp: "If you have ever got engaged in London while the sun sets in February, this one's for you." Listen below.

