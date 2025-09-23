Cold Gawd – “Bomb Pop”

California shoegazers Cold Gawd impressed us with last year's album I'll Drown On This Earth. In July, they emerged with their first new music since then, a single called "Golden Postcard." That song came with a statement indicating it was for new lovers: "something that evokes the rush of a burgeoning relationship. It’s lustful, hopeful and consuming. Those feelings might be idealized but they’re nevertheless palpable." Today they're back with another new single, again with a romance-related inscription.

The new Cold Gawd song "Bomb Pop" is beautiful and direct, a shoegaze/grunge/indie-pop hybrid that ends up sounding like a goth Pains Of Being Pure At Heart with some Dinosaur Jr. sludge on the low end. The note on Bandcamp: "If you have ever got engaged in London while the sun sets in February, this one's for you." Listen below.