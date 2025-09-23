The Sonder Bombs – “Everything”

It's been a while since we last heard from the Sonder Bombs. Last year guitarist Jimmy Wilkens ventured off into solo territory with the project Crown Shy, but today he's back with his Cleveland indie rock bandmates for the Sonder Bombs' first new song together in over two years, a single called "Everything."

The premise of "Everything" is simple: "There shouldn’t be shame in enjoying whatever it is you enjoy because when it comes down to it, everything is cringe," the Sonder Bombs explain in a statement. They drive that point home with sharp guitars and a bit of a riot grrrl-inspired snark, as vocalist Willow Hawks proclaims: "Your boyfriend is cringe/ I'm 28, that's cringe!" Relatable! Check it out below, along with a handful of the Sonder Bombs' upcoming tour dates.

<a href="https://thesonderbombs.bandcamp.com/track/everything">Everything by The Sonder Bombs</a>

TOUR DATES:

10/17 - Cobra Lounge @ Chicago, IL

10/18 - Harmony Bar & Grill @ Madison, WI

10/19 - House Of Glen @ Lansing, MI

11/22 - Beachland Ballroom @ Cleveland, OH*

*supporting Blondshell