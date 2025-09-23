Album Of The Week: Cate Le Bon Michelangelo Dying

Mexican Summer

The most harrowing part of a breakup isn’t the moment it happens — it's the disorienting calm that comes after. Left alone, orbiting oneself. Michelangelo Dying, Cate Le Bon’s seventh studio album, is suspended in this space: "No revelations. No conclusions. There is no reason. There is repetition and chaos." Across these songs, the Welsh musician wades through the dissolution of a relationship using full psychedelic beams of sound not to make sense of the wreckage, but make room for it.

For nearly two decades, Le Bon has forged her own path of malleable art rock. "Absurd," "abstract," and "surreal" are adjectives that routinely pop up when explaining her shapeshifting sound and expressionist lyrics. "Every fear that I have/ I send it to Pompeii," she sings, alongside distorted amusement park synths and clunky piano chords, on the title track from 2022's Pompeii. "Got an ugly wait for morning papers/ Sipping wine through a telescope." Her lyrics are always evocative although opaque in meaning, her arrangements amorphous yet striking.

The follow-up to Pompeii was scheduled to come out last year, but life had other plans. Initial attempts at an album didn’t reflect Le Bon's reality. Instead, they seem like they might have been a rebellion against it. "It was discombobulating," she revealed, explaining her futile attempt to avoid love songs. "I kept thinking I would come back to myself by making a record, but I was trying to make a record that had nothing to do with it."

Her idiosyncratic style is wholly her own, though it sometimes obscures the person behind the work. Michelangelo Dying, although still filled with dense, reticular song structures that feel like archeological dig discoveries, also proves to be Le Bon’s most transparent work to date. She surrenders to romantic upheaval, leading to greater acceptance of somatic intuition ("Body As A River") and emotional stillness ("Ride").

"This is how we fall apart," Le Bon sings on "Pieces Of My Heart." Her voice is soft but clear. "I'd sing love's story," she laments, "But nothing's gonna save it." She stands at the shoreline, letting each incoming tide of refracted light synths and buoyant drum hits wash away the sting of loss. From a distance, we watch as fragments of her disappear: "Pieces of my heart erased/ And nothing’s gonna change."

That Salvador Dalí melting new wave sound that was happening on Pompeii is still there thanks to Euan Hinshelwood’s incredible sobbing saxophones, Paul Jones’ lush piano, Dylan Hadley’s silvery drumming, and Valentina Magaletti's curious percussion. But Le Bon's vocals gracefully wilt alongside her aqueous background. Even though she knows there are no answers to pursue, her vocal runs are fueled by longing. "Dig deep are you dumb or devout/ I try to figure it out," she sings on the Bowie-esque "Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?" Intense whipping sounds in the background sound like a shadow of the initial cut. Distant harsh background noises remind us we’re getting farther away from the source.

Listening to Michelangelo Dying is like watching a wound gradually closing up. Le Bon is examining the process with a patient eye. As she warned, there’s no bold revelation; there’s no dramatic climax. Remarkably, Le Bon makes the slow-paced restoration feel leisurely without sugar-coating the difficulty of it all.

Rather than the volatile stab following a fresh heartbreak, the pain Michelangelo Dying withstands is more existential. It’s the kind of pain that gets all dolled up after acceptance starts to settle; it flirts with our rationality, using romanticization to keep us from moving on. And even if we don’t fall for the mental delusion, our bodies will remind us to slow down. Loss affects our whole system whether we face it or not. "I made the panic of impermanence matter," goes a poignant line on "Body As A River," a song that nods at physically succumbing to grief.

Le Bon's layered, repetitive sounds mimic grief that grounds us in new stages of life after loss. Letting go doesn't mean it didn’t happen or that it wasn’t real. "It's alright, it's alright," she slowly sings on the pleasantly droning "Ride," which features Welsh legend John Cale. "It's just feelings going away." Cale acts as a companion, reminding her life lingers on after one love fades into the distance. It's all part of the ride.

Michelangelo Dying is out 9/26 via Mexican Summer.

