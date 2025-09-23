Skip to Content
Amanda Shires – “Lately”

11:42 AM EDT on September 23, 2025

"How'm I doing? I don't know/ Just here listening to Billy Joel." That's how the estimable singer-songwriter Amanda Shires opens her new single "Lately." To me, at least, this would indicate that she is not doing well. The rest of the song backs up that hypothesis. On Friday, Shires will release Nobody's Girl, the new album that she recorded with producer Lawrence Rothman. We've posted her early singles "A Way It Goes" and "Piece Of Mind," and now she's got this one last single out before the LP arrives.

As you may already know, Nobody's Girl is Amanda Shires' first album since she got divorced from fellow singer-songwriter and longtime collaborator Jason Isbell. That's really not our business, but the breakup seems to loom heavily over Nobody's Girl, as it did with Isbell's recent Foxes In The Snow. "Lately," which Shires co-wrote with keyboardist Peter Levin, doesn't mention any exes. It's a sort of doo-wop country-rocker about longing for the days when you're not depressed all the time, when the music isn't too loud and the silence isn't too noisy. Listen below.

Nobody’s Girl is out 9/26 on ATO.

