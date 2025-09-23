David Yow Auctioning Jesus Lizard Memorabilia And Bulk Psyllium Husks

Have you ever wished to own David Yow's expired driver's license? Now you can. The Jesus Lizard frontman is doing a massive auction full of personal items and the band's memorabilia, and he also happens to be selling bulk psyllium husks.

The recently reunited group made the announcement of the David Yow Trunk Sale today on their Instagram. It's taking place over on eBay and it features a lot of normal ephemera like signed posters, backstage passes, art pieces, and photographs.

As for unique miscellany, there's a plaque for Yow's contribution to the gold-certified Encomium: A Tribute To Led Zeppelin, attributed to Dave Yow. "Assholes! My name is David not Dave," Yow wrote on the plaque. There's a metal torture device that the group used in their "Puss" music video, and that's going for over a thousand. There's the attire Yow wore in the 2018 film Under The Silver Lake, also going for over a thousand.

Along with Jesus Lizard merch, there's stuff from his other bands such as Scratch Acid and Flipper, whose frontman Bruce Loose passed away earlier this month.

The long-established eBay account behind the trunk sale is also currently slinging MartinBauer brand bulk psyllium husks, a laxative used to alleviate constipation. That’s going for $100 per 44-lb. bag, plus $94.51 shipping.