Woman Behind Graceland Scam Sentenced To Nearly Five Years In Prison

Last year, Elvis Presley’s iconic Memphis mansion Graceland almost went up for sale, until Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough went to court to block it from happening. It turned out that the creditor who claimed that the late Lisa Marie Presley had offered the property as collateral on a loan was a fraud. Now, the Missouri woman named Lisa Jeanine Findley has been sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for the elaborate scheme.

In February, Findley, 54, pleaded guilty to a charge of mail fraud. She had been indicted on a charge of aggravated identity theft as well, but that charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Findley falsely claimed Lisa Marie Presley borrowed $3.8 million from a fake private lender and promised the home-turned-museum as collateral for the loan before her death in Jan. 2023. After, Findley threatened Presley’s family that she would sell Graceland to the highest bidder if they didn’t pay a $2.85 million settlement. She posed as three different people, fabricated loan documents, and published a bogus foreclosure notice in a local newspaper.

After the jig was up, Findley attempted to make the scam look like it was done by a ring of international identity thieves in Nigeria. She declined to speak on her own behalf during the hearing.