Watch The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Join Howard Jones At US Tour Closer

Last night Howard Jones completed his US tour at The Ballpark at America First Square in Utah. The new wave icon was joined by Las Vegas legend Brandon Flowers of the Killers for "No One Is To Blame" and "Hide And Seek."

The British musician is celebrating 40 years of his second studio album Dream Into Action, off of which "No One Is To Blame" comes. "Hide And Seek," on the other hand, is taken from its predecessor Human's Lib. Jones has covered the Killers’ “Human” over the years.

"One of my early fanatic experiences was I heard that Howard Jones was gonna be signing records at Media Play in Orem," Flowers said onstage. "My brother took me there and we waited on line. I was 14 years old. I still remember it very fondly."

Watch videos of Jones and Flowers below shot by opener Richard Blade.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=eIFgFFTCioU

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO7lFQuDEfw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

https://www.instagram.com/p/DO8lk2jDipv/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading