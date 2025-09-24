Robyn’s First New Album In Seven Years Appears Imminent

The widely beloved, massively influential cult-pop star Robyn only makes music when she feels like it, and she doesn't feel like it very often. Robyn's last album was Honey, which came out in October 2018, almost exactly seven years ago. And Honey was Robyn's first album in nine years; its classic predecessor Body Talk came out in November 2010. Most people can't disappear for eight or nine years at a time and return to a ravenous audience, but most people are not Robyn.

Thus far, Robyn has made no statement about a new record, and she's not really someone who teases things out for months ahead of time. Last week, however, her longtime collaborator Klas Åhlund appeared on producer Per Nordmark’s podcast Nordmark Pod last week. Gaffe.se has a quote from him that our own Scott Lapatine translated from Swedish. About 55 minutes into the conversation, Åhlund says, "Just finished a new Robyn album that's coming out. Super exciting! Very proud of it." That is super exciting! Åhlund also mentions that he's working with Weezer and Show Me The Body, both of which are interesting.

Robyn's debut album Robyn Is Here turns 30 next month, and a 20th-anniversary edition of her amazing self-titled LP is coming out on Friday. Last year, Robyn appeared on the remix of Charli XCX's "360" and on Jamie xx's "Life." This year, she performed with David Byrne at the SNL 50 concert, with Jamie xx in Copenhagen, and with Gracie Abrams at Lollapalooza. Last week, Robyn was at Charli XCX and George Daniels' wedding party, along with Yung Lean, Matty Healy, Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Troye Sivan, and various other personalities from the extended Brat universe.