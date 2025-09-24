World News – “Everything Is Coming Up Roses”

We named World News one of the Best New Artists Of 2024, and so far, their forthcoming debut album seems promising. That record doesn't have an official release date yet, but the London post-punks are planning on releasing it early next year, and it'll most likely include their nice May single "Don't Want To Know," as well as another new song they've released today called "Everything Is Coming Up Roses."

"Everything Is Coming Up Roses" feels like a modern spin on classic Britpop, with reverb-heavy vocal harmonies and a pretty guitar jangle that gets noisier as the track progresses. The first iteration of the song was written way back during the initial wave of COVID-19, and it's since evolved into a meditation on cautious optimism in the wake of disaster.

Its eerie music video was directed by Teddy Hansen. Bassist Rory Evans talks about the clip in a press release:

Our first idea was to have a tree being planted that represented the good things in life, and then it was supposed to be threatened and chopped down by the bad. You can still kind of see that in there, but we started to feel it was a surface-level interpretation of the song. Although we captured some interesting footage, it felt more meaningful to frame the story around characters lost in a dreamlike state, which also led us to a deeper understanding of the song itself. In this imagined world, there is no fixed location, no clear goals; the characters drift, doing things without knowing why. That sense of aimlessness for us creates an eerie mundanity that reflects the feeling of being stuck, of not moving forward in our own lives. Are things actually coming up roses? Have we tapped into some sort of toxic optimism?

Listen to "Everything Is Coming Up Roses" below.