Eliza McLamb – “Suffering”

Eliza McLamb is on a tear. Since last year's Going Through It, the Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter has released a variety of brilliant singles, from the folk-rock stunner "God Take Me Out Of LA" to the poppy indie rock charmer "Quitting." The advance tracks from her new album Good Story, "Like The Boys" and "Every Year," have been similarly versatile and equally great. Today she's back with another winner.

"Suffering" begins with sprightly classical piano, but soon enough the guitar distortion is raining down. McLamb's got a delicate, conversational approach to lyrics and melody that reminds me of Kacey Musgraves, but the music here is more like the Beths. "I get off on suffering/ It's my favorite thing," McLamb sings on the chorus. "Find without it I can't figure out the point of anything." Her statement:

I came to see suffering as a creative act — something I often wanted to feel and thus created situations where it was possible. I realized my own role in manufacturing pain, and I wanted to play with the idea of suffering as something I sometimes chose as a willing experience.

Listen below.

Good Story is out 10/24 on Royal Mountain.