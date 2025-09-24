Sharp Pins – “I Don’t Have The Heart”

Kai Slater is keeping the music flowing this year, and doing it for some of the greatest record labels in underground rock history. After reissuing last year's Sharp Pins album Radio DDR on K Records in March, Slater shifted gears from indie-pop to put out his post-punk band Lifeguard's first album for Matador, Ripped And Torn, in June. He's got another Sharp Pins LP called Balloon Balloon Balloon coming in November, and today he's following up lead single "I Wanna Be Your Girl" with another new tune.

"I Don't Have The Heart" is like an early Beatles song bashed out with vigor, and it may be my favorite Kai Slater song to date. The video caption enthuses, "New Beat Song New Beat Video New Beat Generation." Watch below.

Balloon Balloon Balloon is out 11/21 on K.