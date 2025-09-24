The Rolling Stones Prep New Music With Andrew Watt, Announce Black And Blue Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks

It's completely insane to think that the Rolling Stones are still making new music, but that's apparently what's happening. In 2023, the band released Hackney Diamonds, the new album that they recorded with producer Andrew Watt, a pop producer who became every classic rock legend's favorite collaborator. It was better than anyone had any right to expect. Just a few months ago, the Stones shared their cover of zydeco pioneer Clifton Cheneir's "Zydeco Sont Pas Salés." Now, the Stones are reportedly working on new music with Watt again.

As Rolling Stone reports, Keith Richards' son Marlon recently told Record Collector that the Rolling Stones are "nearly done" with a new LP: "They gave them a Grammy, so now they’re all hyped up on that. 'Oh, yeah -- we can do another one like that! We’ve got more like that if you want.'"

Talking to Rolling Stone, Andrew Watt confirms that he's been in the studio with them, though he doesn't say how far along the project might be: "I’ve said it before, but it’s like working for Batman. When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say."

In the meantime, the Stones are preparing to release a new box-set reissue of their 1976 album Black And Blue. That one isn't exactly remembered as one of their canonical records, but there's a finite number of classic-era Stones albums. The new edition will be available as a five-LP or four-CD box set, and it'll include a disc of unreleased tracks, including the Jagger/Richards original "I Love Ladies," which is presumably about loving ladies, and a few in-studio jams with Jeff Beck. It'll also have a newly remixed version of the original LP and a few 1976 live recordings. One of the previously unreleased tracks is the band's cover of Shirley & Company's 1974 disco hit "Shame, Shame, Shame," and that's the first single. Check it out below.

The deluxe box set edition of Black And Blue is out 11/14. Pre-order it here.