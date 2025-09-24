Elias Rønnenfelt – “Love How It Feels”

In the video for his new solo song "Love How It Feels," we see Iceage frontman Elias Rønnenfelt slinking through what appears to be a Muay Thai gym. He's in the ring, and he's wearing a suit, lip-syncing with a mouthguard in his mouth and a title belt on his shoulder. He's the coolest-looking human being I've seen in a very long time. It kind of pisses me off, honestly. Like: Why does he get to look so cool? It's fucked up. There is a very good chance that I look cooler than you, the person reading this. (Sorry. It's true. Law of averages.) But even on the coolest-looking day of my life, I don't look anything like that. I don't love how it feels.

Elias Rønnenfelt recently collaborated with Yung Lean and Dean Blunt, and he's about to follow his 2024 solo debut Heavy Glory with the new album Speak Daggers. The album has contributions from Erika de Casier, Fine, and the Congos, and "Love How It Feels" is the second single after "USA Baby." "Love How It Feels" is the kind of song that only someone who looks really cool would make -- a swaggering, noisy rocker with a heavy breakbeat. Thinh T. Petrus Nguyen directed the aforementioned video, and you should really watch that video. It's below.

Speak Daggers is out 10/17 on escho. On Monday night, Rønnenfelt played a popup show at New York's Christie Street Park. On Instagram, he wrote, "guess this is an annual thing now."