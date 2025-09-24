Kai Cenat Linked Up With The Guy From Train

Right now Kai Cenat is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer in the world. Unlike YouTube, where subscriptions are free of charge, it costs real money to subscribe to someone on Twitch, so it often requires a little more incentive. Cenat is currently trying to get to 1 million Twitch subscribers, and he's enlisted the unifying magic of "Hey Soul Sister" to help.

Cenat is currently doing the third installment of a continuous livestream he calls "Mafiathon." For these types of streams, there's a countdown timer on which more time is added for each new subscriber that joins during the stream. These can go on for weeks, and so the streamer in question typically outsources some assistances from moderators, friends, or special guests. One of Cenat's special guests this week was Train frontman Pat Monahan.

At some point during the livestream, sat down at his desk, Cenat began playing "Hey Soul Sister" from his speakers. Monahan then walked into the room, and the whole crew of Cenat cohorts began singing and dancing along. Later on, Monahan gave some words of wisdom to the viewers, praising Cenat for bringing joy to the internet or whatever. At least they're having fun. I hope Monahan is getting some compensation, though.

This marked just one event in a big week for Train, who also just made their debut at the Grand Ole Opry as well as their debut alongside the Savannah Bananas baseball team. See clips below.