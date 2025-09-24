Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Gwar Respond To Right-Wing Outrage Over Riot Fest Performance

5:15 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Nobody is safe from Gwar. For decades, the costumed thrash metal collective has imbued their live shows with comically over-the-top acts of mock violence against right-wing political figures like Ronald Reagan and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, as well as centrist Democrats like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton. It's no surprise that Gwar, who incidentally hail not far from DC, hate Donald Trump. But it's taken American conservatives a surprisingly long time to catch on to the band's faux-blood-spewing antics. They've caught on now, and you're never going to believe this, but they're clutching their pearls about it. Gwar have also issued a response to the outrage.

Over the weekend during their set at Chicago's Riot Fest, Gwar "beheaded" a figure of Elon Musk, and somebody came onstage in a very rotund Trump costume that started "bleeding out." The New York Post posted about the performance, further spawning complaints that the schtick was "normalizing violence." Americans normalizing violence? Say it ain't so!

Riot Fest, for the record, has Gwar's back: "The dumbest people on the internet are still mad today," the fest wrote today. "Got to love it. As long as they keep posting that awesome video and mentioning our name for the free publicity it’s a win for me."

"The idea that Gwar is normalizing violence is patently absurd," the band's lead vocalist Michael "Blöthar the Berserker" Bishop said in a statement to Billboard, describing the spectacle as "a parody of violence." "“We’re not millionaires that are afraid of what people are going to say when they see what we do... We’re a group of artists that makes art, and it’s really the idea that what we have done is normalizing violence... There’s nothing normal about the violence that goes on at a Gwar show. It’s a cartoon, it’s Looney Tunes... It’s trying to make violence into a spectacle and show humanity’s absolute absurdity. That’s what Gwar is, it’s absurdism. To say it’s normalizing violence is really reaching."

See clips and photos of the show below.

@riotfest

@GWAR ?: @Kate Russell

♬ original sound - Riot Fest

The dumbest people on the internet are still mad today. Got to love it. As long as they keep posting that awesome video and mentioning our name for the free publicity it’s a win for me.

— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 24, 2025

Like I know this is a rage bait engagement farming twitter account, but “GWAR crossed a major line” is one of the funniest fucking things I’ve ever heard. https://t.co/lGIamyKnSi

— Riot Fest (@RiotFest) September 21, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

More Kennedy Center Concerts Canceled Over Trump Renaming

December 30, 2025
News

Jack White Responds After Congressman Posts Fake AI Video Of Him

December 30, 2025
News

Nickelback Respond To Jack Black’s Impromptu And Imprecise Cover

December 30, 2025
News

Chappell Roan, Odessa A’zion, & Other Gen Z Stars Learn Brigitte Bardot Was Problematic

December 30, 2025
News

NewJeans’ Agency ADOR Terminates Danielle, Plans Legal Action Against Her Family Member

December 29, 2025
News

Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug Talks “I’ll Believe In Anything” Going Viral Thanks To Heated Rivalry

December 28, 2025