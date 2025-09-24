Skip to Content
Wes Eisold Announces New Hardcore Project Statue Of Heaven, American Nightmare Reissue

6:34 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Last year, Wesley Eisold was busy releasing the latest Cold Cave album Passion Depression and joining Peter Hook for a New Order song in San Diego. Now the musician is returning to his heavy roots with an American Nightmare reissue and a new harcore project called Statue Of Heaven, whose debut album Hung From Rope Woven By Hope is out today.

American Nightmare's Year One — which compiles the band's first two EPs — is getting a 25th anniversary edition. Its cover, originally by Converge's Jake Bannon, has been reimagined by Eisold and Del Jae. A 180-gram LP comes with handwritten lyrics and collaged images. As for Statue Of Heaven, Eisold goes full mayhem-mode with screams and clamor. Hung From Rope Woven By Hope is only 11 minutes; savor it below.

