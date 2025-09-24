Wes Eisold Announces New Hardcore Project Statue Of Heaven, American Nightmare Reissue

Last year, Wesley Eisold was busy releasing the latest Cold Cave album Passion Depression and joining Peter Hook for a New Order song in San Diego. Now the musician is returning to his heavy roots with an American Nightmare reissue and a new harcore project called Statue Of Heaven, whose debut album Hung From Rope Woven By Hope is out today.

American Nightmare's Year One — which compiles the band's first two EPs — is getting a 25th anniversary edition. Its cover, originally by Converge's Jake Bannon, has been reimagined by Eisold and Del Jae. A 180-gram LP comes with handwritten lyrics and collaged images. As for Statue Of Heaven, Eisold goes full mayhem-mode with screams and clamor. Hung From Rope Woven By Hope is only 11 minutes; savor it below.