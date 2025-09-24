Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Dancehall – “Modern Age”

7:06 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Eddie Whelan

In a month, Dancehall will unveil their new album 100% Music. The Rotterdam/Kent-based trio have shared the singles "Fun" and “Slimer,” and now they're back with the post-punk earworm "Modern Age."

“This song covers some ground," singer Tim Smithen explains. "From pollution to right-wing mob politics. Misinformation from mainstream media to the youth of today having to pretend to be something or someone different in order to ‘fit in.’”

"Modern Age" comes with a music video directed by William Keeler. It features a local running club called Primal Runners that includes asylum seekers and refugees from Gaza and Afghanistan. Watch below.

100% Music is out 10/24 via Vibe/Anti-Vibe.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025