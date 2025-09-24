Dancehall – “Modern Age”

In a month, Dancehall will unveil their new album 100% Music. The Rotterdam/Kent-based trio have shared the singles "Fun" and “Slimer,” and now they're back with the post-punk earworm "Modern Age."

“This song covers some ground," singer Tim Smithen explains. "From pollution to right-wing mob politics. Misinformation from mainstream media to the youth of today having to pretend to be something or someone different in order to ‘fit in.’”

"Modern Age" comes with a music video directed by William Keeler. It features a local running club called Primal Runners that includes asylum seekers and refugees from Gaza and Afghanistan. Watch below.

100% Music is out 10/24 via Vibe/Anti-Vibe.