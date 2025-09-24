Skip to Content
New Music

Indigo De Souza & Mothé – “Serious”

7:38 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Earlier this year, Indigo De Souza released her fourth album Precipice. The Asheville indie darling is back today with an endearing tune called "Serious" featuring LA's Mothé.

"'Serious' is a reflection on overthinking — and trying not to! Reminders to myself, and from people I love, to loosen the tight grip I’m often holding internally," De Souza explains, continuing:

​Life is a heavy experience, so it’s important to make time for letting loose!​ This song is about that moment when you decide you don’t care who’s watching, you’re just going to dance with your whole heart. It’s about trusting joy.​ I absolutely loved singing this song with my friend Mothé. They have such a beautiful voice and they are so fun to write with. I am grateful to have made this song with them, and really excited to hopefully sing it a few times on the tour we have coming up!​

The track comes with a Kai Zeleznik-directed music video capturing De Souza and Mothé frolicking around LA in clown makeup. Watch below.

Ariana Dixon

Read More:

