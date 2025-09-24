Indigo De Souza & Mothé – “Serious”

Earlier this year, Indigo De Souza released her fourth album Precipice. The Asheville indie darling is back today with an endearing tune called "Serious" featuring LA's Mothé.

"'Serious' is a reflection on overthinking — and trying not to! Reminders to myself, and from people I love, to loosen the tight grip I’m often holding internally," De Souza explains, continuing:

​Life is a heavy experience, so it’s important to make time for letting loose!​ This song is about that moment when you decide you don’t care who’s watching, you’re just going to dance with your whole heart. It’s about trusting joy.​ I absolutely loved singing this song with my friend Mothé. They have such a beautiful voice and they are so fun to write with. I am grateful to have made this song with them, and really excited to hopefully sing it a few times on the tour we have coming up!​

The track comes with a Kai Zeleznik-directed music video capturing De Souza and Mothé frolicking around LA in clown makeup. Watch below.