Joyer – “Glare Of The Beer Can”

"Glare Of The Beer Can" is a great song title, and lucky for us it's also a great song. It's the latest preview of Joyer's forthcoming album On The Other End Of The Line…, following previous singles "Cure" and "Spell," and it's a meditative, mesmeric number.

“This song is about being reminded of someone everywhere you go,” Nick Sullivan says. “It's about seeing that person in both the good and bad things in life. It adds meaning to the mundane and enhances the beautiful things.”

Watch the visualizer featuring a very cute black cat below.

On The Other End Of The Line… is out 10/24 via Julia’s War.