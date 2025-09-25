Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Joyer – “Glare Of The Beer Can”

8:13 PM EDT on September 24, 2025

Eve Alpert

"Glare Of The Beer Can" is a great song title, and lucky for us it's also a great song. It's the latest preview of Joyer's forthcoming album On The Other End Of The Line…, following previous singles "Cure" and "Spell," and it's a meditative, mesmeric number.

“This song is about being reminded of someone everywhere you go,” Nick Sullivan says. “It's about seeing that person in both the good and bad things in life. It adds meaning to the mundane and enhances the beautiful things.”

Watch the visualizer featuring a very cute black cat below.

On The Other End Of The Line… is out 10/24 via Julia’s War.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Doechii & SZA – “girl, get up.”

December 30, 2025
New Music

Ethel Cain Shares Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You Demos

December 30, 2025
New Music

Che Releases Surprise Rest In Bass Deluxe Edition

December 25, 2025
New Music

Bad Beat Share New EP For Christmas

December 25, 2025
New Music

Max B Drops New Mixtape Public Domain 7: The Purge Feat. A$AP Rocky, Kehlani, French Montana, & More

December 23, 2025
New Music

Queen Unearth Previously Unreleased Christmas Song “Not For Sale (Polar Bear)”

December 23, 2025