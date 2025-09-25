Juana Molina Announces First New Album In Eight Years DOGA: Hear “Siestas ahí”

Juana Molina has been pretty quiet since releasing her last studio album Halo back in 2017. Today the Argentine musician returns with "Siestas ahí," the lead single to DOGA, her first new LP in eight years.

After she released Halo, Molina kept the momentum going by continuing to write new music -- way too much of it, it turns out, to the point where she felt paralyzed by the idea of trying to whittle them down into an album. From 2019 to 2024 she performed live in various settings, hit multiple studios, and worked with an array of collaborators, eventually turning to producers Mario Agustín De Jesús Gonzàlez and Emilio Haro who helped her assemble a cohesive and unique project.

"Siestas ahí" is a quietly intriguing number that bridges the gap between folk-pop and glitchy electronica. Check it out below.

DOGA is out 11/5 via Molina's own Sonamos.