Hayley Williams Joins “No Music For Genocide” Boycott, Sings With H2O In Nashville

Last week, hundreds of artists launched the No Music For Genocide boycott, a cultural boycott of the state of Israel while it carries out its horrific genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza. Artists like Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., and Rina Sawayama have pulled their music from all streaming services in Israel, and they're urging major labels and fellow artists to do the same. Today, a major figure joins their ranks. Paramore leader Hayley Williams has joined No Music For Genocide, which means Paramore's music is geo-blocked in Israel, as is Williams' solo stuff.

Hayley Williams and Paramore were recently added to the No Music For Genocide website. The band has yet to comment on their participation in this initiative, but they did recently put out a statement in solidarity with Palestine. Meanwhile, Williams just released her solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party, and she's been getting out there a lot lately, making surprise appearances with artists like Turnstile and the Linda Lindas. She did it again on Wednesday night, joining New York hardcore veterans H2O in her Nashville hometown.

H2O played Nashville's Basement East last night, and Hayley Williams added some big melodies and energetic presence to their 2008 track "What Happened." Williams wasn't featured on the original track, though I'm sure she shared a lot of Warped Tour stages with H2O. you know who was featured? Sick Of It All's Lou Koller, Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, and fucking Michael Rappaport. I think that's funny. Watch Williams with H2O below.