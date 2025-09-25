Skip to Content
Olivia O. – “That’s What Did It” & “Don’t Make Me Cry”

11:20 AM EDT on September 25, 2025

Olivia Osby is a member of Lowertown and Child Star, and she puts out her own records under the name Olivia O. Last year, she released her second solo album No Bones, Sickly Sweet. Earlier this month, she headlined our own Danielle Chelosky's Stereogum-sponsored Weird Fucks With Music night, a combination live show and reading. Now, she's got a new double single out in the world.

Olivia O.'s new songs "That’s What Did It" and "Don’t Make Me Cry" are both spindly lo-fi reveries. They fit in with the current insular bedroom-pop aesthetic, and I could see either one becoming a TikTok song. But there's also some classic '90s indie clangor in there, too. Listen to both songs below.

"That's What Did It" b/w "Don't Make Me Cry" is out now on Amateur.

