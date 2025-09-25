Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Queen Talk New Music And Potential Sphere Residency: “I Don’t Think We’re Done”

12:21 PM EDT on September 25, 2025

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JANUARY 16: (L to R) Brian May of Queen, Adam Lambert and Roger Taylor of Queen attend the press conference ahead of the Rhapsody Tour at Conrad Hotel on January 16, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. The band Queen is in Seoul for their Asian leg of ‘Rhapsody’ tour, and is scheduled to perform on January 16 and 18 joined by Adam Lambert. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

|Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Queen's signature epic "Bohemian Rhapsody" turns 50 next month, and the song has been all over the zeitgeist lately. In addition to bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor performing the song with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Chorus for BBC Proms, Ndlovu Youth Choir released an Isizulu version. Julien Cohen sang it as part of a flash mob in Paris. An original test pressing of the track is set to be auctioned for the BRIT Trust, the charitable arm of the BRIT Awards. On the less adulatory side of things, Barstool Sports' Kevin Clancy said the song "stinks," while Guns N' Roses' former manager Alan Niven called Queen one of the most overrated bands ever.

Yet for all the focus on the past, Queen still have their sights set on the future. In a new Rolling Stone feature pegged to the "Bohemian Rhapsody" interview, Taylor says the band, which has toured several times with Adam Lambert on vocals since 2011, plans to get back on the road soon: "I don’t think we’re done. And I don't think we’re gonna say, you know, final farewell tour or whatever. 'Cause it never is, is it?"

Some of those shows might be at the Sphere. In the same feature, May says he's highly interested in a Queen residency at the high-tech Vegas venue: "I'm very keen on the Sphere. It's got my mind working. I sat there watching the Eagles, thinking, 'We should do this. The stuff that we could bring to this would be stupendous.' So, yeah, I would like to do it. We’re having conversations."

The Sphere might be a good solution for May, who wants to play shows but has grown weary of touring. "I don’t like the idea that you wake up in your hotel room and you’re trapped," he says. "I had a few experiences recently where stuff happened at home with my family and I could not go home. It got under my skin and I just thought, ‘I’m not sure if I want this anymore.’ I feel like I’ve given up my freedom too many times. So my feeling at the moment is I don’t want to tour as such. I still want to play shows. I still want to innovate."

Queen have never released new music with Lambert on vocals, but Taylor says the possibility is "always in the mind." Don't expect those recordings to materialize any time soon, though Taylor says they've tried: "Not many people know, but Adam and we have been in the studio trying things. Nothing really materialized so far. Some things are meant to be and some things are not."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Post Malone Livestreams Painful Backflip Attempt, Teases Two New Albums For 2026

December 31, 2025
News

Nardwuar Appointed To The Order Of Canada

December 31, 2025
News

Yngwie Malmsteen Stops Selling Supplements

December 31, 2025
News

Jennifer Lopez Covers Lana Del Rey At Vegas Residency Opener

December 31, 2025
News

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Taught Us About Australia

December 31, 2025
News

Amyl And The Sniffers Singer Sues Photographer For Exploiting Magazine Shoot

December 31, 2025