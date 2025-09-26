Skip to Content
Watch The Beta Band Reunite For First Show In 21 Years

10:15 PM EDT on September 25, 2025

The Beta Band are back. In March, the Scottish rock experimentalists announced a reunion tour that will take them across the UK and North America. Those travels began tonight with a show at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

The group played tunes from throughout their discography, including "It's Not Too Beautiful" from their 1999 eponymous album and a slew of tracks from its predecessor, The Three E.P.'s, which got 20th anniversary remaster treatment in 2018. They notably performed "She's The One," which we previously named their best song. Below watch footage from the show and see the setlist.
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPCtW-uDCRc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loadinghttps://youtube.com/watch?v=eXZd7cTJ9tg

SETLIST:
01 "Inner Meet Me"
02 "She's The One"
03 "Push It Out"
04 "It's Not Too Beautiful"
05 "Assessment"
06 "Needles In My Eyes"
07 "Dog's Got A Bone"
08 "I Know"
09 "Human Being"
10 "Dr. Baker"
11 "Alleged"
12 "Dry The Rain"
13 "B + A"
14 "Broke"
15 "Squares"
16 "The House Song"

