Canadian Mounties Seeking Victims Of Nickelback Concert Fraudster

Were you, reader, perhaps at a Nickelback concert on Vancouver Island last month? Mounties -- that's the affectionate nickname for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police -- are looking to talk to people who were scammed into purchasing fake entry wristbands for a Nickelback concert on Aug. 9 at Lake Cowichan's Laketown Ranch, according to local news.

“With the assistance of event security, a suspect male was identified, taken into custody and released with a future court date," Lake Cowichan RCMP said in a press release today. "While some fraud victims have come forward, the Lake Cowichan RCMP believe there are additional victims who have not been yet identified."

So, if this sounds like something that happened to you, you can contact Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment line at 250-749-6668.