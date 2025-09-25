E.R. Visit – “On Earth As It Is In Heaven”

Last month @'s Stone Filipczak launched a solo project called E.R. Visit and announced his debut album my children will ignore you, my children will type amen. The title comes from a Christian Facebook meme, and the title of today's single gives me flashbacks to my Catholic childhood: "On Earth As It Is In Heaven."

"I wrote the flute line for this on my bamboo flute that I like to play in the woods," Filipczak explains. "The idea was starting to take shape and I didn’t want to forget it so I got a little iPhone recording of it echoing through the river valley near where I grew up and that ended up getting used for the intro of the final recording."

It follows “Burning Bush” and “Bees In The Couch,” and it's an arresting, at times interestingly off-kilter ditty that spotlights Filipczak's gorgeous vocals. It ends too soon, so savor it below.

my children will ignore you, my children will type amen is out 10/24.