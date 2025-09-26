Former Gel Guitarist Responds To Allegations That Led To Band’s Acrimonious Breakup

In March, Gel broke up due to the former guitarist’s “heinous acts." The hardcore band alleged that Anthony Webster stole other money from members to spend on OnlyFans, put them in "physically dangerous situations," posted naked photos of his bandmates on Reddit, among other claims. Today, Webster shared a statement on Gel's social media account before it was deactivated.

"I wrote all the music," the statement begins. "No need to 'hope' they start a project without me, because they are incapable of playing or writing their own material."

It continued:

No money was "stolen." Any money we made went straight back into tour expenses, gear that I helped pick out for every band member, merch/vinyl, etc. Remember, the rest of the band had no experience prior and was relying on me to make their dream come true, which I was obviously willing to do. Any extra money we made back (which was barely anything) they insisted I held onto, as I was the one who got the van. I was the one who got our gear. I was the one who wrote every single riff, lyric, and drum part.

Did someone in the band ask me to help them take "nudes" for them? Yep.

Did they feel some sort of regret with trusting me and grow suspicious that I went around sharing them online because of their anxiety coming to that conclusion? Yep.

When I decided it was time to put a stop to the band, they chose to take it personally in an ill manner, maybe because they weren't going to have me spoon-feed them music to perform anymore. Did we leave off on a not-so-positive note during this process? Yep.

Which then leads up to their "statement" about me, which I without a doubt know Bobko and Miller had absolutely no involvement in.

Thank you for listening, believe it or not. I honestly don't give a fuck at this point.