Syd – “GMFU”

We all know Syd for her time in Odd Future and the Internet, and her solo music demands attention, too. A few weeks ago, Syd released the slinky, flirty single "Die For This," her first solo music since the release of her 2022 album Broken Hearts Club. Today, she follows "Die For This" with the new song "GFMU."

The title of "GFMU" stands for "Got Me Fucked Up," and Syd co-produced it with Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, the '90s R&B great known for his work on mega-hit classics like Destiny's Child's "Say My Name" and Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine." It's got another R&B great, Raphael Saadiq, on bass.

"GFMU" has the layered drum sounds and weird, playful synth action that once characterized Jerkins' work, but it's more casual and conversational than that. Syd murmurs sleepy half-raps about relationship drama, and the song is over in less than two minutes. It's a cool little track, and you can hear it below.

"GFMU" is out now on Free Lunch/Warner Records.