Shlohmo Announces New Album Repulsor: Hear “Chore Boy” (Feat. SALEM)

It's been a long time since we've heard from Henry Laufer, the LA-based producer known as Shlohmo. Shlohmo came out of the same beat-music scene as guys like Flying Lotus. His 2011 debut album Bad Vibes was heavy on ominous murk, but it also had melodies. He went on to release the 2014 mixtape No More with the R&B star Jeremih and to produce for artists like Post Malone, Yung Lean, Joji, Angel Du$t, and SALEM. Shlohmo hasn't released a new album of his own since 2019's The End, but now he's coming back with a new one called Repulsor on Halloween.

We don't yet know all the details on Repulsor, but we do know that its lead single is "Chore Boy," a spaced-out hiss of a track. "Chore Boy" builds from eerie clank-whirs to a huge wall of digital riffage, and it's got echo-drenched backup vocals from past Shlohmo collaborators SALEM. The spirit of witch house is strong in this one. Shlohmo co-directed the "Chore Boy" video with Eliel Ford, and it features famous LA pin-up girl Angelyne and what appears to be a haunted 7-11. Check it out below.

Repulsor is out 10/31.