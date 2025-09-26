Yung Lean & Bladee – “Evil World”

Old friends Yung Lean and Bladee released their collaborative album Psykos last year, and then the two of them almost immediately dropped their own respective solo albums -- Jonatan for Lean, Cold Visions for Bladee. Last weekend, Yung Lean and Bladee got back together to release the single "Inferno." It's really, really good. Now, they've got another one.

A press release says that the new Yung Lean/Bladee song is called "Drug45," but it looks like the actual title is "Evil World." Like "Inferno," it's got glitch-damaged production from frequent collaborator Whitearmor, and the two Swedish rappers cast evocative mood-shadows everywhere. Listen below.

"Evil World" is out now on Trash Island. Yung Lean and Bladee are on separate tours right now, but they'll play Australia's Laneway Festival together next year.