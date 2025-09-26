Skip to Content
Watch Rosé Sing A Medley Of Lana Del Rey & Paul Simon Covers On Howard Stern

12:53 PM EDT on September 26, 2025

They got Howard Stern out here interviewing K-pop stars now. Last year, the Blackpink member Rosé had a huge global hit with the Bruno Mars collaboration "APT." Today, she showed up on The Howard Stern Show, apparently to prove her bona fides. Rosé told Stern all about leaving Australia for K-pop training camp, she played the original demo of "APT," and performed a couple of her tracks. She also sang covers of a couple of songs that were presumably chosen to endear her to Stern's listeners.

In Howard Stern's studio, Rosé sang a medley of Lana Del Rey's recent classic "Norman Fucking Rockwell" and Paul Simon's not-so-recent classic "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover." She took the cuss words out of "Norman Fucking Rockwell," which sort of defeats that song's point, but she did fine otherwise. Hop on the bus, Gus:

Rosésis also added a bit of "Wonderwall" to her song "Toxic Till The End."

Meanwhile, here's the strange sight of Howard Stern interviewing Rosé.

Rosé's solo album rosie is out now on Atlantic Records/THEBLACKLABEL.

