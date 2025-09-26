Trouble In Mind Records Has Shut Down

How's this for a Friday news dump: Trouble In Mind Records has ceased operations. The Chicago independent record label has been one of the brightest lights in underground rock over the past 16 years, putting out music by greats including FACS, the Tubs, Omni, Dummy, Connections, David Nance, Ultimate Painting, the Fresh & Onlys, and beyond. Unfortunately, label founders Bill and Lisa Roe have announced that as of June 1, Trouble In Mind is no longer an active label.

The good news is that, in conjunction with the closure, the label has announced a 30% off sale on the entire catalog. There's undoubtedly something in the Trouble In Mind archives that you need in your collection, so hit that online storefront and use promo code "ADIEU" for the discount.

Here's the official statement:

TROUBLE IN MIND RECORDS: 2009-2025 FRENZ. We are sad to announce that Trouble In Mind Records has ceased to exist as an active label as of June 1st of this year. We could point to a myriad of reasons why, BUT instead we’re going to focus on the positives. To all the artists we’ve ever worked with - being able to have even a minor part in releasing your art into the world was one of the greatest privileges we could have ever asked for & we love you all. If you have ever bought an album, streamed a song, saw one of our artists on tour, read an article or interview about us, told a friend about the label, or supported us in any way, shape, or form, we appreciate you & sincerely thank you for your support. YOU are the reason independent labels can still exist, so keep the faith! We’ll still be maintaining our back catalog for the foreseeable future and we hope you’ll take advantage of our BIG SALE happening over at our Bandcamp page. Take a whopping 30% off anything in the webshop using the code: ADIEU

troubleinmindrecords.bandcamp.com/merch In closing; ALWAYS SUPPORT INDEPENDENT ARTISTS & LABELS, PROTECT TRANS PEOPLE, FUCK ICE, FREE PALESTINE and may all your scratch-offs be winners.

Sending love from our kitchen in Chicago, IL. XOXO,

Bill & Lisa Roe

My immense gratitude goes out to the Roes for helping to launch so much great music into the world.