Viagra Boys Got Their Own Adidas

Earlier this week, Stockholm post-punkers Viagra Boys were on The Daily Show, and frontman Sebastian Murphy wore an Adidas track jacket with the Viagra Boys logo on it. I was like, "Oh, that looks cool." I didn't realize it meant that the band was about to get its own Adidas sneakers and tracksuits. But that's what's happening. Like Oasis and Korn before them, Viagra Boys now have their own Adidas.

The band made the announcement on Instagram today: "the adidas originals x viagra boys firebird tracksuit will be released on october 1." Last night, the band played in Brooklyn. On their Instagram story, they note that they hid a pair of the sneakers in New York. Those sneakers were quickly found. Now, we just need a band called Adidas Boys to get their own line of Viagra. While the tracksuit has an official drop date, the sneakers do seem to be only a limited friends-and-family situation. Check out the wares below.