Lola Young “Doing Okay” After Collapsing Onstage At All Things Go

Lola Young passed out onstage during her All Things Go performance at New York's Forest Hills Stadium yesterday. During her song "Conceited," the viral British pop singer looked offstage and appeared to tell somebody "I'm gonna faint" before collapsing to the floor, cutting her set short. Young updated fans later that night on her Instagram story, writing "For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support."

Just before performing "Conceited," Young told the crowd that she'd been "having a tricky couple of days." This isn't the first time she's endured health issues onstage: Just a few days ago, she pulled out of the lineup for Audacy's We Can Survive concert in New Jersey, citing mental health. Earlier this year during her Coachella debut, Young paused mid-set to vomit before continuing her performance.

Doechii, who also performed at All Things Go last night, took a moment out of her set to shout out Young as she was recovering.

UPDATE: Lola Young won't be playing today's All Things Go in DC, though she didn't offer a reason.