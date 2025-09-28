Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Lola Young “Doing Okay” After Collapsing Onstage At All Things Go

10:43 AM EDT on September 28, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Lola Young is seen at the Lola Young x Aries Pop-Up during LFW September 2025 at Aries Store on September 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

|Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Lola Young passed out onstage during her All Things Go performance at New York's Forest Hills Stadium yesterday. During her song "Conceited," the viral British pop singer looked offstage and appeared to tell somebody "I'm gonna faint" before collapsing to the floor, cutting her set short. Young updated fans later that night on her Instagram story, writing "For anyone who saw my set at all things go today, I am doing okay now. Thank you for all of your support."

Just before performing "Conceited," Young told the crowd that she'd been "having a tricky couple of days." This isn't the first time she's endured health issues onstage: Just a few days ago, she pulled out of the lineup for Audacy's We Can Survive concert in New Jersey, citing mental health. Earlier this year during her Coachella debut, Young paused mid-set to vomit before continuing her performance.

@stanstoks #LolaYoung #faints #lolayoungfainting #stanblade ♬ original sound - S T A N B L A D E

@people #LolaYoung collapsed mid-performance at #AllThingsGo ♬ original sound - People Magazine

@6davidhatezyou9 She’s ok thankfully, full video of Lola young’s performance at all things go 2025#ALLTHINGSGO#ALLTHINGSGAY#LOLAYOUNG#REMIWOLF#dochii ♬ original sound - David

Doechii, who also performed at All Things Go last night, took a moment out of her set to shout out Young as she was recovering.

@itsthespotlight @All Things Go headliner @Doechii gave a shout out to fellow performer @lolayounggg after Young collapsed on stage during her set earlier in the night.  #doechii #lolayoung #allthingsgo #nyc #celebritynews ♬ original sound - The Spotlight

UPDATE: Lola Young won't be playing today's All Things Go in DC, though she didn't offer a reason.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026
News

Drake Hit With Third Lawsuit Over Stake, Accused Of Using Gambling Funds To Inflate Music Streams

January 2, 2026