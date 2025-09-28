Skip to Content
Zach Bryan Plays Largest Ticketed Concert Ever In The US

12:32 PM EDT on September 28, 2025

Zach Bryan now holds a record for headlining the highest-attended ticketed concert in America. Last night the country-rock star performed at Michigan Stadium -- aka the Big House -- in Ann Arbor, the Western Hemisphere's largest stadium which is typically reserved for University Of Michigan football. I guess they're doing concerts there now, and according to local news, Bryan brought in a record-breaking crowd of over 112,000 spectators.

To be fair, Michigan Stadium did host A Concert For Kids back in 1987, a free show educating high school kids about substance abuse. Bryan's show was only the second concert the stadium has ever hosted, as well as its only ticketed concert so far. Before Bryan went on for his whopping 27-song set, the evening's lineup also featured openers John Mayer (who joined Bryan's set to duet "Better Days" and Grateful Dead's "Friend Of The Devil" as well as Michigan's own the War And Treaty (who came out for their collab with Bryan, "Hey Driver"). The stage was set up in the middle of the field, and apparently he sang "Revival" for 30 minutes. See some clips from the audience below.

? An estimated 112,000+ people filled Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor to watch Zach Bryan and John Mayer perform the first-ever concert in the Big House's 98-year history. They lived up to the billing, music critic Brian McCollum reports. Read his review using the link in bio. ? Video by Finn Gomez, DFP. #michiganstadium #zachbryan #country #concert #annarbor

Zach Bryan just had the largest ticketed concert in American history with 112,408 tickets sold.

In more Bryan news, he recently joined Matthew McConaughey onstage for a little acoustic performance during the actor's ongoing book tour. Bryan made a lighthearted joke threatening to hop a fence, alluding to his tiff backstage with Gavin Adcock at Born & Raised Festival earlier this month.

Zach Bryan in Tulsa for Matthew McConaughey's book tour. This is golden! Love him!

That book tour sure looks interesting:

