Zach Bryan Plays Largest Ticketed Concert Ever In The US

Zach Bryan now holds a record for headlining the highest-attended ticketed concert in America. Last night the country-rock star performed at Michigan Stadium -- aka the Big House -- in Ann Arbor, the Western Hemisphere's largest stadium which is typically reserved for University Of Michigan football. I guess they're doing concerts there now, and according to local news, Bryan brought in a record-breaking crowd of over 112,000 spectators.

To be fair, Michigan Stadium did host A Concert For Kids back in 1987, a free show educating high school kids about substance abuse. Bryan's show was only the second concert the stadium has ever hosted, as well as its only ticketed concert so far. Before Bryan went on for his whopping 27-song set, the evening's lineup also featured openers John Mayer (who joined Bryan's set to duet "Better Days" and Grateful Dead's "Friend Of The Devil" as well as Michigan's own the War And Treaty (who came out for their collab with Bryan, "Hey Driver"). The stage was set up in the middle of the field, and apparently he sang "Revival" for 30 minutes. See some clips from the audience below.

In more Bryan news, he recently joined Matthew McConaughey onstage for a little acoustic performance during the actor's ongoing book tour. Bryan made a lighthearted joke threatening to hop a fence, alluding to his tiff backstage with Gavin Adcock at Born & Raised Festival earlier this month.

That book tour sure looks interesting: