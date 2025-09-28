Skip to Content
Eddie Vedder Debuts Led Zeppelin & Devo Covers At Ohana Festival

2:50 PM EDT on September 28, 2025

Eddie Vedder's annual Ohana Fest kicked went down this weekend in Dana Point, California, and as per usual, the Pearl Jam frontman brought a big headlining set of his own. Vedder has always liked doing covers during his shows, and his Friday night performance saw him debut a few new ones: Devo's 1978 single "Gut Feeling" and Led Zeppelin's 1973 classic "The Song Remains The Same."

Also during his set, Vedder did some expected covers of artists including the Who, the Beat, George Harrison, Neil Young, and more, and he also did some rarities from his Into The Wild biopic soundtrack. Earlier in the day, Vedder joined Lukas Nelson for "Just Breathe" and the Tedeschi Trucks Band for "The Seeker." He also hung out with Garbage (and, presumably, Kim Deal and Karen O). See some clips and the full setlist below.

SETLIST:
“Gut Feeling” (DEVO cover)
“Corduroy”
“I'll Be Waiting”
“Long Way”
“The Dark”
“Setting Forth”
“Far Behind”
“No Ceiling”
“Brother The Cloud”
“I'm One” (The Who cover)
“Watch Outside” (The Mono Men cover)
“Lukin”
“Chad-O”
“Rose Of Jericho”
“Fallout Today”
“Save It For Later” (The Beat cover) (snippet of “Better Man”)
“The Song Remains The Same” (Led Zeppelin cover)
“Rearviewmirror” (Pearl Jam song)
“Isn't It A Pity” (George Harrison cover) ("Hey Jude" outro)
“Porch” (Pearl Jam song)
“Rockin' In The Free World” (Neil Young cover)

