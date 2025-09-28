Vinyl Me, Please Returns With Monthly Record Pick, Credits For Missed Service

Vinyl Me, Please is back. Last month the beleaguered LP subscription service broke months of silence and unfulfilled orders with a message from their new CEO Nick Alt, who offered a vague explanation for what had been going on as well as some eyebrow-raising news: They'd be back in business in September.

Now, it's September, and it appears that VMP is kicking things off again with a new monthly record pick, and that they're offering credits to those customers whose orders never arrived. Someone in the VMP subreddit shared an email they'd received from the company, which reads in part:

Starting with your October box, The Best Damn Record is an exclusive 180g “Piss Yellow” pressing of Switcheroo by Gelli Haha. We had the legendary Scott Hull master and cut it at Masterdisk. The VMP exclusive edition also includes two bonus remixes, a gate-fold jacket designed by Gelli, and some top secret extras. We think you’ll love it. But if it’s not your vibe, new VMP still allows you to SWAP. Improved Pricing:

We rolled back prices to pre-pandemic levels. As a member, are now grandfathered in starting at $39 /month. Membership Credits:

If you paid for subscription months you never received, you now have membership credits. Each credit equals one free album per month, which you can ADD to your box by selecting from the catalog using the six-digit album codes. Store credits are a separate can of worms -- we’re still working through those and will share an update next month. May Charges:

As we mentioned in the June AMA, we were made aware that some members were charged in May while the bankruptcy process unfolded, but long beforewe took over the business. Regardless, we added a membership credit to your account for a free additional album. We don’t know where your money went, but as the new owners, you deserve a free record credit for May.

VMP is also going offline. Their website is incredibly minimal, and that email to subscribers also says this: "Your box will now include a catalog each month highlighting the upcoming record of the month," which I can imagine might make the record-swapping and tracking orders difficult. (Those wanted to cancel their subscriptions, meanwhile, have been instructed to text "Fuck Off" to the company's phone number.)

The good news is that some customers are beginning to receive some orders, although they might not necessarily be getting the correct orders. See some Reddit posts below.