Bad Bunny Headlining Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The Puerto Rican superstar was announced as the halftime headliner for Apple Music Super Bowl LX during halftime of tonight's Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The Super Bowl will take place Feb. 8, 2026 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, home of the San Francisco 49ers. This will be Bad Bunny's second time taking the Super Bowl stage after guesting in Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's 2020 halftime show.

"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement. "It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL."

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is one of the most successful recording artists in the world. In 2020, 2021, and 2022, he was the most streamed artist on Spotify, ascending to iconic status within the Spanish-speaking world and beyond. Besides his massive sales and streaming figures, he's branched into movie stardom and pro wrestling. He's also a regular presence at Saturday Night Live, where he's booked to host the season 51 premiere this Saturday, Oct. 4.

The 31-year-old multi-hyphenate is deep in an era of Puerto Rican pride. His January album Debí Tirar Más Fotos is steeped in the island's culture and history, and he's coming off his 31-date residency at "El Choli" Coliseo de Puerto Rico, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí (I Don't Want To Leave Here). Running from July 11 to Sept. 14, the residency was a huge boost to the local economy and ended with a star-studded final show livestreamed on Prime Video, becoming the most-watched music livestream in Amazon Music history.

He has said he's not touring the continental United States right now due to fear of ICE targeting his concerts for raids. He alluded to that policy in a tweet tonight reading, "estuve pensando en estos días, y luego de hablarlo con mi equipo, creo que haré una sola fecha en Estados Unidos," which translates to, "I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States."

The NFL has contracted Jay-Z's company Roc Nation to book and produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2019. The contract was extended in 2024, but terms of the agreement were not revealed.

There has been a lot of speculation about who the NFL would book for this year. Earlier this month NFL commissioner Roger Goodell did not entirely shoot down the possibility of Taylor Swift — who, you may have heard, is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — finally taking the Super Bowl stage. Now we know that "maybe" has become a "no." British gossip journalist Rob Shuter reported last week that the NFL rejected Swift's terms, and that she refused to perform for free as prior halftime headliners have, but that reporting has not been corroborated elsewhere. Adele and Miley Cyrus were also rumored to headline the halftime show.