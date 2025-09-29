Skip to Content
Super Furry Animals Announce Reunion Tour

9:27 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

Ryan Eddleston

Next year, Welsh legends Super Furry Animals are bringing their technicolored magic back to the stage for the first time since 2016. The quintet are returning with six Supacabra Tour dates across Britain and Ireland, opening at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre on Wed 6 May 2026. They will be performing in Cardiff, Glasgow, Llandudno, Manchester and London.

Support bands include the hilarious and funky duo Getdown Services (for all dates except London) and Welsh surf-psych six-piece Melin Melyn (in Cardiff only) and South London trio Honeyglaze (in London only). Tickets for general sale start October 3 at 10AM. Sign-ups and ticket links are here. Check out all the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
05/06/2026 - Dublin @ 3Olympia Theatre *
05/08/2026 - Glasgow @ The Barrowlands *
05/14/2026 - Llandudno @ Venue Cymru *
05/16/2026 - Cardiff @ Utilita Arena ^
05/21/2026 - Manchester @ O2 Apollo *
05/22/2026 - London @ O2 Brixton Academy #

* with Getdown Services
^ with Getdown Services & Melin Melyn
# with Honeyglaze

UPDATE: More dates added!

