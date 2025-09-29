Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

The Format Reunite At Arizona State Fair, Cover Gin Blossoms With Jimmy Eat World Frontman

9:30 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

Before he became the lead singer of Fun., Nate Ruess was one half of 2000s indie pop duo the Format with Sam Means. This past Saturday, the Format reunited in their Phoenix hometown, playing their first show in nearly 20 years at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. Not only did they play favorites and deep cuts from their two-album catalogue, but two new songs, and Jim Adkins of fellow Arizona band Jimmy Eat World joined them for a cover of Gin Blossoms' "Hey Jealousy."

According to setlist.fm, the Format performed songs from across their entire catalogue, opening with "Tie The Rope" and "Wait Wait Wait" from Interventions + Lullabies. The two new tracks they played are called "Shot In The Dark" and "Holy Roller."

They also did acoustic versions of "Snails," "On Your Porch," and "A Save Situation." The latter two were a part of their first encore, which also included the Gin Blossoms cover. "To make matters a hell of a lot worse, we're gonna play a cover song from a band that Jim, me, no band in Arizona would be anywhere without," Nate Ruess said before diving into the cover. The night finished with a second encore of "If Work Permits."

Check out videos of the night below.

@katamyvega

Clip of The Format performing "Tune Out" live at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fair on September 27, 2025. #theformat #azstatefair

♬ original sound - Kat

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026