Gene Reunite For First Show In 21 Years

10:53 AM EDT on September 29, 2025

It's the year of Britpop revival. In last night's case, Gene reunited at Brudenell Social Club in Leeds to play a two-hour set. Gene -- singer Martin Rossiter, guitarist Steve Mason, bassist Kevin Miles and drummer Matt James -- formed in London in 1993. They released their fourth and last studio album Libertine in 2001 and split in 2004. Yesterday's show was their first in 21 years.

According to setlist.fm, they cheekily opened the night with "London, Can You Wait?" off their 1995 debut album Olympian. After, they jumped around to 1994's "Be My Light, Be My Guide," "We Could Be Kings" from 1997's Drawn To The Deep End, and back to Olympian's "Your Love, It Lies."

They played a 25-song set with two encores. The first consisted of "You'll Never Walk Again," "Sick, Sober & Sorry," and "Fighting Fit." They closed the show with "I Can't Help Myself," "Somewhere In The World," and "Who Said This Was The End."

Check out some photos of the show below.

Gene have shows in Sheffield and London coming up, with another leg of UK shows to follow next year. Find their tour dates here.

