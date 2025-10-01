ELLiS·D – “I Want to Be Everything You Desire”

Ellis Dickson, the drummer from proggy weirdos Fat Dog, has his own solo project called ELLiS·D. Today, he's released a new single "I Want To Be Everything You Desire." It's the first single that he's released since dropping his EP Spill this past April.

"I Want To Be Everything You Desire" is equals parts The Rapture and David Byrne if both of them were binging on surf rock. Dickson's vocals are bug-eyed and hysteric. Rockabilly guitar trills swim around his Cramps-esque lyrics: "I want to wash my emotion with strychnine/ Hold the phone til I choke on the other line."

“I wrote a bunch of ideas for the lyrics on a drive between shows on a tour in April with Fat Dog, where we were supporting as well," Dickson said. "I was on a high from performing twice a night and loving every second of each show, and the lyrics are a reflection of that feeling, where I can step into a character and portray a version of myself that I struggle to replicate in day-to-day life.”

Listen below.