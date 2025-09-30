Dorothy Announce Debut EP Sea Songs: Hear “50s song”

Some songs make a fool out of time. Such is the case of "50s song," the debut single from newly formed UK trio Dorothy, which calls back to a bygone era while also feeling otherworldly. While there's a romantic, doo-woppy air to "50s song," there's also intergalactic synths, man-made rocket(?) wave(?) noises, and a grunginess that unfolds as the song fades out. It's a little eerie, like a Caspar David Friedrich painting, but overall striking with pop whimsy.

Dorothy comprises Jude Woodhead (aka Saint Jude), Marco Pini (of GG Skips, Sorry, RIP Magic), and Francesca Brierley (aka heka). Their debut song announces their debut EP Sea Songs and their signing to Angel Tapes. The EP, which is out in December, came together after Pini and Brierley realized a maritime theme within the songs the two were independently writing. Why not make a collaborative project? After recruiting Woodhead for additional recording and mixing, he began contributing as a songwriter as well.

“The shack is a roaring glow, filled with all kinds of folk,” the trio said of “50s song,"continuing: “Stranded mariners from the far edges of the ocean. The beer flows from the taps like gold, and like a moth you flock to it again and again throughout the night. You sing at the moon of your heart’s desire.”

Listen to "50s song" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Soft House"

02 "I want to be out on the sea"

03 "50s song"

04 "High Tide"

05 "Dorothy"

Sea Songs EP is out 12/12 via Angel Tapes.