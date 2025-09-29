LaKeith Stanfield – “Fast Life” (Feat. Kid Cudi)

Oscar-nominated movie star LaKeith Stanfield has taken on music-related roles in things like Atlanta and Straight Outta Compton, where he played a young Snoop Dogg. He's done some dabbling in music over the years, too. In 2018, for instance, Stanfield collaborated with the Coup on "OYAHYTT," from the Sorry To Bother You soundtrack. Stanfield played the lead in that picture, the directorial debut from Coup leader Boots Riley. A year later, Stanfield dropped the Charlamagne Tha God diss track "Automatic." But now Stanfield is jumping all the way into music. He has signed to Def Jam, and his new single "Fast Life" has Kid Cudi on it.

"Fast Life," LaKeith Stanfield's first song on Def Jam, is a bleary melodic rap zone-out that would immediately make me think of Kid Cudi even if Cudi wasn't actually on the song. Stanfield sings, sometimes in a strained falsetto, about "fast life, good drugs, and friends" over producer MYBOYROACH's loping beat. The best thing about the song is probably the video. I don't know about that falsetto, but Stanfield always looks cool on camera. Director Jeymes Samuel, Seal's brother, previously worked with Stanfield on the movies The Harder They Fall and The Book Of Clarence. The clip tells the story of a weird night out, and it's got appearances from peers like Madeline Brewer, John Boyega, and David Oyelowo. Check it out below.

"Fast Life" is out now on Def Jam.