Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hum And Chapterhouse Reuniting For Slide Away 2026

1:02 PM EDT on September 29, 2025

Philadelphia's Nothing had a big hand in making shoegaze as popular as it is today, going so far as launching their very own shoegaze-centered bicoastal festival called Slide Away a couple of years ago. Its first iteration in 2024 took place in Los Angeles and Philly, and it was popular enough that the East Coast portion was moved to Brooklyn for the following year. Today Slide Away is revealing its 2026 lineup, which is expanding to include a third day in Chicago. Nothing, naturally, will perform in all three cities, as will two of their newly reunited shoegaze forebears: Hum and Chapterhouse. It'll mark Hum's first shows since 2019, and Chapterhouse's first since 2010.

Slide Away 2026 begins in Brooklyn on May 15-16, before heading to Chicago on May 23 and Los Angeles on May 29-30. Nothing, Hum, and Chapterhouse will perform in all three cities. Brooklyn will also host Bleary Eyed, Lovesliescrushing, Manslaughter 777, She’s Green, Swirlies, and Warmachine; Chicago will have Lovesliescrushing, Cloakroom, and Sunshy; Los Angeles will have Cryogeyser, Mint Field, Ovlov, Seko, and Terraplana.

Ticket pre-sales are ongoing, with general sale beginning Oct. 3. Sign up to be notified here.

UPDATE: A second night in Chicago has been added with Hum, Nothing, Chapterhouse, She’s Green, Total Wife, and Crate.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026
News

Parannoul – “연말 다짐 (New Year’s Resolutions)”

January 2, 2026