Remember Sports – “Across The Line”

Remember Remember Sports? We haven't heard much from the Philly musicians since 2022's Leap Day EP, which was one of that year's best, and 2021's Like A Stone, which we named Album Of The Week. Today, the Band To Watch alums return with a great, twangy new single called "Across The Line." Along with the song comes promising news: Remember Sports have a new label home Get Better Records and an imminent album.

Here, Remember Sports -- Carmen Perry, Jack Washburn, Catherine Dwyer, Julian Fader -- sound golden. Perry's lyrics are stubborn and rebellious ("It feels good keeping things to my chest"), further emphasized by her dynamic vocals. Along with Perry's pseudo-yodel during the song's chorus, there's plenty of satisfying bits to "Across The Line," from the acidic, stinging guitar solo, brisk tambourine hits, and a formidable bass presence. "Across The Line" expands into a full-on singalong that feels reminiscent of Counting Crows, but a bit more country-grunge and a much less polarizing.

Perry explained: "This song is about a dream I had where I blew up my life by doing whatever I wanted. I wrote it in the springtime, when the pink cherry blossom trees in Philly are in full bloom, so this song sounds like floating pink petals to me. It's about indulging your daydreams and following different paths of what your life could look like, if only in your mind."

Listen below to "Across The Line" below.