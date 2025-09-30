Mei Semones – “Itsumo”

Earlier this year, Mei Semones unveiled her debut album Animaru and became a Stereogum Artist To Watch. The eclectic Brooklyn artist is back today with a new song called "Itsumo."

“‘Itsumo’ is the first song I ever wrote and recorded on a nylon string guitar," Semones explains. "For me the song is about learning to be strong, and the strength that music has given me. I like the contrast between the bossa-style groove and bop-inspired string lines in the first half of the song and the distorted guitar layers and heavier rhythm section in the rock/grunge ending!”

Listen below.